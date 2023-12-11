FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – It’s been over a week since two women were hit and killed in a head-on car crash in Tulare County.

Allegedly by a Dinuba elementary school principal.

Family members are now planning a funeral for their loved ones.

The Quiñónez family are still seeking justice for their mother and sister and are frustrated.

Meanwhile, a third victim who is also a family member is still in the hospital, recovering.

It’s been eight days since 55-year-old Gloria Jaime Barajas and 35-year-old Brenda Quiñónez were hit and killed by Blake Benham – the principal at John F. Kennedy Elementary in Dinuba.

Barajas’ son, Benjamin Quiñónez is heartbroken for his mom and sister.

“Every day it gets a little harder because it’s more realistic, more reality,” said Benjamin Quiñónez, Gloria Barajas’s son. “They haven’t come home. They’re not going to come home.”

Investigators say Benham was under the influence when he swerved into their lane on Road 56 near Avenue 430.

He was arrested, and later released.

Charges have not been filed yet.

The Quiñónez family is frustrated… with Benham’s release.

“No way justice is being served. like I’ve seen other people go to jail and their bond be higher for other things,” said Quiñónez. “I mean, this is manslaughter. We’re talking about.”

And hope any additional witnesses come forward.

“We want to make sure that they know if anybody was, you know, saw the accident and if they can come out and, you know, talk and help us out,” said Gloria Barajas’ sister Rosa Herrera. “Put him back in jail.”

Family members finalized a funeral service for Barajas and Quiñónez in Reedley next Thursday, but are also multitasking.

They’re going to Community Regional Medical Center daily for Jennifer Rubio.

She was one of the four passengers that was in the SUV

Rubio is just 21 years old and had emergency surgery.

She is now going through physical therapy, trying to recover physically and emotionally.

“My little sister was really close to her mom and my older sister,” said Rubio’s brother, Robert Rubio. “And yeah, right now she’s taking it and in the worst imaginable, you know, to ever, like, lose a parent and a sister like that.”

We reached out to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

A spokesperson said they are “waiting on the completed investigation.”

The funeral service will be held on Dec. 21, 2023, at Old Saint Anthony Church from 9:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m