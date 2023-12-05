FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Family members want justice for two women killed in a car crash in Tulare County.

The CHP says the women were hit by a Dinuba Elementary School Principal who they suspect had been drinking and driving.

Benjamin Quiñónez is the son of 55-year-old Gloria Jaime Barajas and is 35-year-old Brenda Quiñónez’s brother.

Authorities say both women were hit and killed Sunday by a vehicle driven by Blake Benham– the principal at John F. Kennedy Elementary in Dinuba.

Investigators say Benham was under the influence when he swerved into their lane on Road 56 near Avenue 430.

“My mom meant a lot to my daughter, and she meant a lot to me. She’s my best friend,” said Quiñónez. “She’s everything.”

Family members say Barajas was an educator for Sanger Unified School District and Brenda Quiñónez was a successful young woman- with a bright future ahead.

Barajas’ sister is at the local hospital, emotionally supporting their nieces and nephews, all while also grieving.

“My sister was the best person,” said Barajas. “She would always go out of her way like every single birthday.”

Friends and family members also praying for Jennifer Rubio – one of the four passengers that was in the SUV.

Rubio is just 21 years old and had emergency surgery.

She is still in critical condition.

“She’s doing terrible, man. She can’t even move her hands like– she’s just been drinking juice,” said Benjamin Quiñónez. “She hasn’t eaten anything, and she still doesn’t know. But my sister and my mom at this point, like, we don’t know what to do.”

The Quiñónez family say the release of Benham is unfair– and they hope he winds up behind bars.

“Put him in jail for life, we do not want him out there,” said Herrera. “And I hope that he can hear and understand that he does not deserve anything. We are very, very upset and tell him that if he were to be the one, he would like someone to do that to him, too.”