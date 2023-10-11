MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are looking for the family members of a 68-year-old man, possibly from Fresno and believed to be from Mexico, who passed away in Madera County, the Madera County Coroner’s Office announced.

Madera County officials say they are asking for the public’s help in locating the next of kin for 68-year-old Elucadio Chavez Vasquez, born on Dec. 9, 1954, who passed away on Sept. 14 at the Palms Care Center in Chowchilla while on hospice.

Photo Courtesy: The Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Mr. Vasquez is believed to have been a resident of the Fresno area prior to his death. It is believed he is from Mexico and possibly has a son who lives in Mexico, but despite extensive search efforts, the Coroner’s Office has been unable to locate any next of kin.

Coroner’s officials encourage anyone who has information about Mr. Vasquez, or how to get in contact with his next of kin, to contact the Madera County Coroner’s Office at (559) 675-7774.