Family honors memory of Reedley woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Fresno highway

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A family is still grieving the loss of their loved one as they gathered Saturday to celebrate what would have been her birthday.

It has been one year since Juliana Ramos was hit and killed on Highway 99 near Manning Avenue. For her family, the pain is just as deep today as the night they lost her.

“We’re upset yes, because today should have been a happy day, she should of been here celebrating,” said Cinthya Ramos, Julie’s sister.

Julie is described by her sisters as someone who was the life of the party and always wanted to have fun. They are still trying to cope with the tremendous loss that her death left behind.

“She was very young and she had a lot of ambition, she had a lot of dreams and hopes for her family,” said Cinthya.

Julie’s family gathered at the Reedley Cemetery on Saturday afternoon to celebrate what would have been her 29th birthday. They played music, released balloons, and honored her memory any way they could.

One thing they just can’t understand is how the man who has been charged with her death is accused by authorities of never stopping his vehicle to help.

“Worst of all, he’s a doctor, he’s supposed to aid people he’s supposed to help people out,” explained Cinthya.

James Comazzi, a well-known doctor from Sonora, California, is accused of hitting and killing the Reedley woman before fleeing the scene.

“We went to court to see if they would take his license, they won’t I don’t see how anybody would trust them with their lives,” said Cinthya.

He was arrested and charged with felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter following the crash.

“Whatever the circumstances were, he could have spoken up, you don’t just leave someone on the road to die and not care,” said Cinthya.

Comazzi’s attorney argued that he should keep his medical license since he had a good reputation and a judge agreed.