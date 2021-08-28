Family holds vigil for security guard killed at Fresno motel, still searching for killer

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – 24-year-old Philip Frusetta was killed while working his second job as a security guard on Tuesday night at a Motel 6 in Fresno.

Police say he was responding to a disturbance from a group at the motel when one of them shot him.

On Saturday, Philip’s family gathered to honor his life at the same place he was killed.

“He was a great guy: a kind, generous, hard-working man that would give you his shirt off his back if he needed to,” said his mother, Christy Hernandez. “I’m just hanging on day by day and trying to go through this… Hopefully, I get some answers, hopefully, I can get him some peace.”

Philip is survived by his four-year-old son, Masen, who’s been living with a foster family since his mother died in a car crash in 2019. Phillip’s cousin, Nickolas Cropper, says Philip got the job as a security guard back in April so he could save money for an apartment and regain custody of his son.

“He was trying everything in his power to better his life… He started going to church, he got baptized… He was doing everything that someone can to do better for themselves,” he said.

The suspect has still not been identified, and anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for a funeral and headstone.