Family gathering turns into deadly shooting in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – One man is dead following a shooting in southeast Fresno Monday night, police say.

Officers say they were called to the scene near Washington and Sierra Vista avenues shortly after 10 p.m. following a ShotSpotter alert of 6 rounds fired. They arrived to find a 41-year-old man unresponsive inside a car in front of a home. He was later pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that the victim had left a small family gathering and returned with another family member. He then got into an argument with several men outside the home and was shot multiple times.

“One witness who was inside the vehicle, all he said was he was sitting in there talking with our victim when the shots rang out,” said Lt. Bill Dooley. “He ducked and waited hiding inside the vehicle until police arrived. He did not see the suspects.”

Detectives do not have any suspect information and have not yet established a motive for the shooting.

#BREAKING: homicide investigation underway at Washington and Sierra Vista in southeast Fresno. Police say a man was shot in a car during a family gathering. @CBS47 @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/8VuWZ78Yyw — A.J. Kato (@AJKatoTV) September 29, 2020

