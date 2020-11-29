Family & friends hold vigil for 29-year-old killed in Fresno crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — It was an emotional Saturday night in Fresno as family and friends gathered to remember the life of 29-year-old Abegale Brewer.

Brewer died Tuesday when she crashed her car into a palm tree near Kearney Boulevard and Chateau Fresno Avenue.

Her family said she was on her way to work at the time of the collision.

They gathered at the crash site for a candlelight vigil.

Brewer’s husband, mother, and coworkers were all there, sharing memories of the vibrant young woman who was loved by so many.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses.