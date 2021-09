FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno family awoke early Friday morning to find their house on fire in southeast Fresno.

Fire crews said a family of five woke to smoke and the sound of fire alarms around 3:30 a.m. near Locan and Tulare avenues.

Authorities said the home is a complete loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.