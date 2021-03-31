27-year-old shot dead after family disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, California (KGPE) – A 27-year-old is dead after he charged toward an officer with a knife – resulting in him being shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to Visalia Police.

The incident began at around 1:20 p.m., following a service call relating to a family disturbance at a home in the 1200 block of N. Conyer Street.

According to Visalia Police, the officer on scene arrived at the home to be confronted by 27-year-old Hispanic man holding a knife. The officer attempted to calm the suspect down, but instead charged at officer. The officer fired several shots, striking the suspect. Officers rendered first aid but the man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers add that a similar call was made around 3 a.m. at the same address, also about a man making threats with a knife.

The 27-year-old man was not officially identified.