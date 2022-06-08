VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family was displaced by an apartment fire in Visalia, according to the Visalia Police Department

On Wednesday, around 2:59 p.m., the Visalia Fire Department says they responded to an apartment fire on the 600 block of East Houston Avenue.

When they arrived, fire officials say a two-story complex was on fire with some smoke coming from the first-floor apartment.

Fire crews say they were advised by people nearby that someone may still be inside the apartment.

Crews entered the building but were unable to locate anyone inside.

The fire was quickly contained and further investigation determined that all of the occupants had gotten out before fire crews arrived, according to officials.

No injuries were reported and the fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damages, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Officials say that a family was displaced due to the fire, and they are being assisted by Red Cross