FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A garage fire in Fresno displaced a family Saturday afternoon due to fire damage that spread from the garage to the living room and the bedroom, the Fresno Fire Department says.

Fire officials say three people, two adults and a child, had to leave their home after the fire on Sussex Way and Del Mar Avenue was first reported just after noon.

The damage it caused was extensive.

When crews arrived they say they immediately went into an offensive fire attack from within the garage to stop it from spreading.

Investigators say you should always be careful at any time of day to prevent fires.

“Seeing that we’re in fire prevention week there is a whole laundry list of things we can do, use heat devices as appropriate, not to leave those things unattended,” Battalion Chief Lawrence French said.

Fire officials also suggest keeping your home up to code.

Check your fire alarms regularly, and always turn off devices when they do not need to be on.

The cause of this fire has yet to be determined.