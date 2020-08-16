Family celebrates Clovis WWII veteran’s 100th birthday with drive-by parade

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) — He fought in World War II and is living through a pandemic, but now a Clovis veteran is celebrating another historic moment — his 100th birthday.

Walter Glenn is an Army veteran who served in the 32nd Infantry Division in the Pacific during World War II.

On Saturday afternoon, his family held a drive-by birthday parade to celebrate.

His daughters said last year he wished to live to another 100, years a testament to his positive outlook on life.

“Having all the family here for my dad for his 100th birthday means a tremendous amount to me and to my father, but even more so to my family that he made it to 100,” said Linda James, Glenn’s daughter.

Glenn also went on the Central Valley Honor Flight in 2015.

