SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a missing Selma woman is continuing to plead for answers as the investigation into her disappearance has failed to turn up any solid leads.

On Saturday afternoon, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes’ family was joined by Steve Adams, the executive director of the National Center For Child Safety and Awareness, and Anabel Velasquez, who cohosts ‘The Rundown‘ podcast with Adams, for a press conference at Lincoln Park in Selma.

Adams explained that the Fuentes family had reached out to him to join the search for Jolissa and try to uncover new leads in the case.

“It’s unfortunate that no new leads have come in,” said Adams. “That’s very troubling because people don’t just vanish.”

The Fuentes family came together to hold a press conference on Saturday afternoon in Selma.

“This is such a small town and word travels fast, so somebody knows something,” added Vasquez.

Vasquez and Adams urged anyone with information, no matter how insignificant they may think it is, to come forward to the Selma Police Department.

“When we’re working these cases, we’re putting together a puzzle,” Adams explained. “If you don’t have all the pieces of the puzzle, the picture is not going to be clear.”

Adams then passed the microphone around to the members of Jolissa’s family, who pleaded with the community to help them bring the missing woman home.

“Our daughter has now been missing for 34 days, that’s 34 days too long,” said Norma Nunez, Jolissa’s mother. “We need answers, we need your help, we need the community’s help.”

Nunez thanked the community for the overwhelming amount of support in trying to help authorities find her missing daughter. Missing person posters of Jolissa have been plastered across the Central Valley over the past month, even reaching the coast of California.

A Facebook group dedicated to finding Jolissa has now reached almost 10,000 members, with daily posts trying to find new answers in the investigation.

“Everything you guys have done, we are so blessed with you guys,” Nunez said. “But now, I’m asking for your help, we need your help in finding my little girl.”

On Monday, August 22, the Selma Police Department held its first press conference to discuss the details of Jolissa’s missing person case.

The department has not released any additional details related to the investigation into Jolissa’s disappearance.

Surveillance footage captured Jolissa Fuentes getting back into her car after making a purchase inside of an ampm.

Surveillance footage captured Jolissa Fuentes making a purchase inside of the ampm she was last seen driving away from.

Photo of Jolissa Fuentes

Photo of Jolissa Fuentes and her vehicle provided by the Selma Police Department.

Jolissa was last seen driving away from an ampm store located at an Arco gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7.

A surveillance camera at the gas station captured Fuentes pulling up to the store, getting out of her car, and walking inside the business to make a purchase at the front counter.

After buying the items, the footage shows Jolissa walking out of the store, getting back into her car, and turning westbound onto Nebraska Avenue as she drove away.

Jolissa was driving a silver four-door 2011 Hyundai Accent with a California license plate of #8MPU766. The car has not been found since Jolissa’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Richard Figueroa at (559) 891-2243.