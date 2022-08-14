SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Selma family will be holding a prayer vigil Sunday night as the search continues for their missing daughter.

A vigil for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park in Selma, marking one week since her reported disappearance.

Jolissa was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 7 at an ampm gas station near Highland and Nebraska avenues in Selma.

Surveillance footage captured Jolissa making a purchase inside of the store before getting back into her car and making a left turn on Nebraska Avenue while driving away.

The following Saturday, Jolissa’s parents, Joey Fuentes and Norma Nunez, were joined by concerned family members and friends to carry out another search of orchards and dirt roads near the gas station where their daughter was last seen.

The couple explained their daughter lived with her grandma and should’ve made a right turn to go back home.

On the night of the disappearance, the couple reported their other daughter had two missed Facetime calls from Jolissa’s number around 5:24 a.m. and 5:25 a.m., but the missing woman’s phone has since gone silent.

“Her phone’s been off, we’ve been sending text messages, calling it, but it’s been off since Sunday,” said Joey.

The family says it doesn’t believe Jolissa would disappear on her own, so it will continue to carry out searches until she is found.

Jolissa was last seen driving a silver four-door 2011 Hyundai Accent with a California license plate of #8MPU766.

Photo of Jolissa Fuentes and her vehicle provided by the Selma Police Department.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that helps find Jolissa.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Richard Figueroa at (559) 891-2243, or Detective Matthew Hughes at (559) 891-2266.