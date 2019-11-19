Family and friends of mass shooting victims hold candlelight vigil

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – The Fresno community is in mourning following a deadly mass shooting Sunday night.

On Monday evening, the home where it happened transformed from a crime scene into a memorial as dozens held a candlelight vigil to remember the four men shot and killed.

“If I had known you were to leave me like that I should have come, I should have come,” said Kou Xiong’s uncle.

The men who were killed were Xy Lee, 23, Phia Vang, 31, Kou Xiong, 38, and Kalaxang Thao, 40. All men were from Fresno. Xiong lived at the home where the shooting occurred.

Xy Lee was an up and coming Hmong singer.

“Everybody from young to old just loves his music,” said Ge Thao.

Thao is from Colorado but was in Fresno for business when he learned of the shooting and that one of his favorite artist was killed.

He says the shooting has rocked the Hmong community near and far.

“We’ve checked our Facebook all day and it’s global right now and I think it’s impacting the Hmong community world wide,” said Thao.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for funeral costs: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fresno-mass-murder-donation-for-kou-xiong