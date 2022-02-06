Family and friends hold candlelight vigil to mourn man found stabbed to death near Fresno canal

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A candlelight vigil was held near a Fresno canal on Sunday evening for a 20-year-old man who was found stabbed to death back in October.

Family and friends of Sergio Bonboster gathered near Hughes and Emerson avenues to release balloons and play music in his memory.

They say it was just one small way to reconnect with Sergio following his death.

“I think just for everyone it just means the only way we can really connect with him, not necessarily be with him, but reconnect on a level because this was the last place physically he was here,” said Ramon Rodriguez, Sergio’s brother.

The 20-year-old was stabbed to death and found in a canal in Fresno back in October. Two people have been charged with his death, including a 17-year-old girl.

“So yeah, we’re out here this is one of the many things that we do, since he’s been gone try to feel closer to him in any way that we can,” explained Nathaniel Rodriguez, Sergio’s brother.

“The impact that Sergio had, I kinda knew it was going to be out here,” said Sabastian Bonbooster, Sergio’s brother.

They say the memories are all they have now, which they will cherish forever.

“He loved bringing families together, this is two families that he brought together. Because of Sergio, we have gathered here,” said Sergio’s foster mother, Mona Esparza.

Bonboster’s biological mother and his foster mother are both grieving from his loss, one they say can’t ever be replaced.

“Sergio was always in connection with his brothers and sisters and his friends and then one day he’s just gone,” said Margaret Bakle, Sergio’s biological mother.

The 17-year-old charged in the case is set to appear in court this week.