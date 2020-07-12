KSEE24 RESCAN /
Family and friends held drive-thru celebration for 106-year-old birthday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — It’s not every day someone turns 106-year-old, family and friends gave a celebration of a lifetime.

The family of Felisa Vasquez-Solis held a drive-by birthday party for her on Saturday afternoon. And even got a special visit from some Fresno police officers.

“Its special that we still have grandma and are able to communicate with her, she knows who we are, she hasn’t forgotten who her grand kids are and she hasn’t forgotten who her daughters and sons are so its special,” Grandson, Marty Solis said.

Felisa’s grandson says she doesn’t talk much anymore, but they know she’s still listening.

Felisa’s official birthday is on Sunday.

