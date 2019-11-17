Family and deputies seek public’s help in search for missing 69-year-old Tulare County woman

Breaking News
TULARE COUNTY, California (KGPE) – Family members and deputies are seeking the public’s help in the search for a missing 69-year-old Cutler woman.

Presentacion “Precing” Melecio Quinday was reported missing Thursday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall with brown eyes, brown hair, and weighs 120 pounds.

Quinday was last seen that day wearing a blue shirt by staff at the Reedley Department of Motor Vehicles office.

She was last heard by her family around 11:20 a.m. after she called her youngest daughter to report she did not pass her test, said Glenn Aquino, a family member.

A second search party will launch Sunday at 10 am in Cutler at Ledbetter Park located at 40779 Road 128, Cutler, CA 93615 near the sheriff’s station.

A photo of a similar Toyota Matrix driven by Quinday and the California plate number. (Photo Illustration by Paul Schlesinger/AP)

Quinday was driving a dark gray 2007 Toyota Matrix with the plate number 5XCF856.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glenn Aquino at 415-823-8547 or Tulare County Sheriffs by contacting Detective Fabian Serrano or Sgt. Mario Sandoval at 559-802-9572, dispatch at 559-733-6218 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text at 559-725-4194.

