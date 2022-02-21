Families receive commemorative flags in honor of fallen firefighters

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE) – It was an emotional ceremony for two mothers in Porterville who received flags honoring their fallen sons.

The ceremony comes two years after the firefighters were killed in the Porterville Public Library Fire.

The flags given to the two mothers have crossed the country going coast to coast, gaining signatures from other firefighter colleagues.

Severns says she heard about the deaths of the two firefighters on Facebook in 2020, and immediately got to work.

“We got news that Captain Fig had passed away and they were still searching for Firefighter Jones, I had Initially got those flags started up right away, I had them ready to go,” Severns said.

Severns reached out to Ernie young, a firefighter himself, who travels the country visiting fire departments for work.

“It’s an incredible brotherhood something I don’t think I understood until I started doing this,” Young said.

“It’s a heartfelt thing when they put their signatures on there, knowing that they’re supporting the families when they can’t do that in person, “Young said.

The two flags made it all the way to Porterville over the last eight months, collecting dozens of signatures.

“You hope that each of those flags lets them see that they are supported that their families are loved, their sacrifices are going to be remembered,” Severns said.