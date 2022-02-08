Families of hit-and-run victims want harsher punishment for drivers

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Three hit-and-run vehicle collisions have been reported in Fresno just this week alone. Families of the victims are now saying the penalties don’t fit the severity of the crime.

Tuesday morning was the latest fatal hit-and-run. We spoke to a man who lost his sister last year about the impact it’s made on his family still seeking justice.

Mike Osegueda’s sister was killed in February of 2021, he says she was walking to her car in Oakland when she was hit by a car, which authorities say never stopped.

“It’s one thing to have an accident and hit someone, it’s another thing to leave and not call for help and not be there to make sure the person doesn’t die,” Osegueda said.

Officers found a man in his 40s lying in the roadway near Olive and Maple avenues Tuesday morning. Authorities say he was hit by a car and left in the street. The man was rushed to the hospital but later died.

A similar scene occurred just a day before on Monday morning when a 28-year-old woman was found severely injured near the road near Ashland and Moroa avenues. She was treated at the scene but later died.

Then Monday afternoon, a serious two-car accident happened on Belmont and Cedar that killed a 72-year-old man. The driver that fled the scene was found and identified by witnesses nearby, but many of these hit-and-run cases go unsolved.

“You’re talking about someone’s family member someone’s mom, in the case of my sister she left a 7-year-old daughter, and to not even stop, not even care about the person you hit, it’s just terrible,” Osegueda said.

Osegueda says drivers need to be held accountable in hit-and-run crashes. A year later after his sister’s death, officials have arrested a driver they believe is responsible but his family still does not feel like they have gotten closure.

“It’s frustrating how slow it is, and what’s worse is when we know, whenever there is a trial or when she pleads guilty or whatever it is, the penalty is not going to be anything close to the damage it had in our family,” Osegueda said.

California families are pushing to reintroduce “Gavin’s law” which would increase the punishment for leaving a scene of a deadly crash up to six years in prison instead of four. The law is named after former Clovis Unified Vice Principal Gavin Gladding, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in 2018. The driver who killed him was sentenced to three years in prison but served just 14 months.