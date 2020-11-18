Families of Fresno’s mass shooting victims continue to grieve one year later

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — It is one year since four men died in a mass shooting in Fresno. For the families of the victims, the shooting could well have been yesterday as the pain from that night is still fresh.

Mai Shoua Yang and her daughter, Phyllis, still cannot believe their rock – Kou Xiong – is gone. Yang said her late husband is the kind of guy who would give you the shirt off his back.

“If we go to places where he sees someone’s car dying in the middle of the road, he would tell me, ‘You stay in the car and I’ll go help them,'” she said.

Last year, Yang and Xiong’s home on East Lamona Avenue became a crime scene after gunmen shot up their backyard during a Sunday football watch party.

Xiong – along with Xy Lee, Kalaxang Thao, and Phia Vang – were shot and killed. Six other men were hurt.

Fresno Police investigators determined the mass shooting was a revenge plot, retaliation for the death of a Mongolian Boys Society gang member.

Something that has eased the pain this year has been the support not just from the city of Fresno, but from all over. Yang said it felt like the whole world loved her husband.

“It’s like they tried to make us feel like he’s still here. They wanted to help him in any way they could, it makes me really happy,” she said.

Fresno Police arrested six suspects just before New Year’s Day. A seventh suspect was extradited from Minnesota in February. All remain in jail awaiting court hearings.

Yang has this message for them.

“If you guys can’t bring the four of them back alive, then you guys should never be out of prison,” she said.

Four of the suspects – Billy Xiong, Anthony Montes, Porge Kue, and Ger Lee – are due back in Fresno County Superior Court in January.