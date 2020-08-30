Families of fallen heroes gathered in Hanford for calendar tribute

American Warriors of California

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Families of fallen heroes gathered outside the Hanford Civic Auditorium to take photos for a calendar paying tribute to those heroes.

The event was organized by the American Warriors of California, Hanford fire, police, and other agencies participated. Congressman TJ Cox was also there speaking to the families.

The 20-21 ‘Remembering our Local Fallen Heroes’ calendar should be available by December.

