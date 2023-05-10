FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The pandemic-era immigration policy that turned away migrants at the southern border because of COVID-19 is coming to an end on May 12th.

“Title 42 was a public health measure that allowed the Trump Administration at the time to just turn everybody around at the border and not give them a chance to apply for asylum, which has always been a legal right,” said Immigration Law Attorney, Camille K. Cook.

In March 2020, the CDC issued Title 42 to limit the spread of COVID from across the border. It allowed border patrol to turn away anyone, asylum or not.

With the pandemic seemingly over, it means we go back to Title 8 on May 12th. That policy has been in place for decades now. Immigrants can now begin to seek asylum again.

Immigration attorneys say it will be some time before we see the ripple effects of this in the Central Valley. Mainly those that try legally to come into the U.S., looking for work in the valley or reuniting with their families.

Immigration Law Assistant Mariana Salazar has a stepdaughter in Michoacan, Mexico that is still seeking asylum.

“Having her be safe, her safety, and the safety of herself and her children,” she said.

Salazar has been trying to reunite her entire family for more than five months now. As they fear for her safety in Mexico.

“It’s hard at least for my stepdaughter, there aren’t many options,” said Salazar.

With Title 42 now expiring, and Title 8 being reinstated, there is a big change.

According to the Biden Administration, they are setting up centers in other countries to try and eliminate the influx at the border. Migrants will now have to show proof they tried asking their home country for protection.

“She is trying to see if there is a way that she doesn’t really need to come to the border,” she said.

Hundreds of thousands of people are now waiting at the border. Some of those, with their hearts set on the Central Valley.

“Usually when there is something at the border, we don’t see it for several weeks or several months. When those people are allowed in, they reunite with their family here in the valley,” said Cook.

“[We’re] going to feel relieved of course, but I know it’s a long process,” Salazar said.

The impacts of the policy changes remain to be seen. Under Title 8, people illegally crossing, if caught, could face a bar from U.S. entry processes for up to five years.