Families hold their own commencement ceremonies to honor their college grads

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Thousands of college grads across the Central Valley would have had their moment to cross the stage Saturday, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, commencement ceremonies had to be put on hold.

Even without those ceremonies, families still wanted to give their grads their moment to shine for their academic achievements.

One of those celebrations happened in northeast Fresno. Family and friends of Madison Mendoza and Haley Harralson — who are both Fresno State nursing grads — showered the two with gifts as they drove by.

It was a last minute idea.

“Super last minute, we were just going to have dinner to celebrate. Then we’re like, why not just do a drive by graduation,” Mendoza said.

It’s not the kind of commencement ceremony either imagined, but the honks and well wishes from their loved ones are helping make the best of the situation.

“I’m excited to get out there and for graduating nursing school. There’s no better time to get into the workforce than now,” Harralson said.

All over social media, grads posted about the ceremonies their families created at their homes to ensure they felt the spotlight for earning their degrees.

One was posted by Giselle Hernandez, a communications graduate from Fresno State. Her family even built her a small stage to walk on.

She said it’s been cool to see how her classmates have been celebrated.

“It’s just unique in their own way with their family and their friends, that’s the beauty of it,” Hernandez said. “That’s the spin-off to all this chaos right now.”

Up in the north valley, UC Merced hosted its first-ever virtual commencement to honor more than 1,500 graduates. It’s the first of its kind for any University of California school.

Fresno Pacific University will be having a joint spring and fall commencement ceremony in December.

