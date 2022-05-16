FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Nearly a dozen families are looking for a place to stay Monday night after a three-alarm fire broke out at a Fresno apartment complex.

“We were scared. We were really, really scared when they started yelling and screaming at us ‘fire get out, we could feel the heat from the building,'” said Silvia Salazar.

Salazar says she was inside her downstairs unit when she heard screaming at the Altos West Apartments.

“My husband is disabled, he moves real slow, he had a stroke so I’m pulling him and pulling him trying to get him out the door,” added Salazar.

The fire broke out around 4:00 p.m. Neighbors say it was a team effort to get everyone outside, young children, pets, and even a handicapped woman had to be carried down a flight of stairs.

“That fire quickly spread to the other units adjacent to it because it already had openings in it, it had a good amount of fire going in it when we got notified,” said Ted Semonious with Fresno Fire.

Fresno Fire says two buildings are now a total loss, displacing at least 10 families.

But this isn’t the only fire that’s happened in the complex. Another fire broke out in the same building back in March. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Red Cross is placing some of the families affected by the fire in hotels.