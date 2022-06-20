Clovis, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A deadly crash on Ashlan and Sunnyside Avenues in Clovis has torn apart a family.

A father died with his family in the car on Father’s Day, after getting hit head-on by an alleged drunk driver.

We now know the identity of the father who died. Identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Ashton McKiearnan.

Debris from the crash was still visible in the morning hours on Monday.

Neighbor’s property has been damaged, and a mailbox and tree brought to the ground.

Glass shards from car windshields and windows scattered across the roadway, even into neighboring yards.

Scenes of what’s left over from a deadly car crash this Father’s Day.

California Highway Patrol said the driver who caused this crash, a 35-year-old man Narayan Zerr of Clovis was allegedly drunk driving westbound on Ashlan Avenue in his truck.

His car veered to the left, colliding head-on with the victim Ashton McKiearnan, his wife, and two children in the car.

Ashton’s wife and children suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She remains in the hospital Monday night.

The truck driven by Zerr was flipped after the collision, putting it on its roof.

McKiearnan was the only one who died in that crash.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said the children were ages one and two, and both were wearing their seatbelts in their car seats, which probably saved their lives.

Ashton was 41 years old.

Neighbors did not want to comment on camera, they say this tragedy happening on Father’s Day is difficult to come to terms with.