FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Some fans at Saturday night’s Fresno State football game were hospitalized after broken glass fell on them from a structure above their seats at Valley Children’s Stadium.

Several fans on the west side of the stadium, below the press box, were showered with shards of glass after the university says a member of its coaching staff broke a window in the coaches’ box. A few fans required medical treatment, and were taken to an area hospital.

There is speculation that the glass was broken when the member of the coaching staff became upset after the Bulldogs’ opponent, San Jose State, scored a touchdown in the second quarter.

Terry Tumey, Fresno State’s Director of Athletics, has issued the following statement about the incident:

“Unfortunately, some fans were injured during last night’s football game as a result of glass that fell after a member of the coaching staff broke the window in the coaches’ box above a seating section. We want to emphasize that the safety of our fans is a high priority and the athletic department deeply regrets that this incident occurred. A member of the coaching staff has been placed on administrative leave until an investigation has been completed.”

Following the game, in which Fresno State won, 17-10, head coach Jeff Tedford was asked about the incident.

“That’s very unfortunate,” he said. “That breaks my heart to hear that. But I don’t know about that, I’m sure I’ll find out about it. That’s very unfortunate that that happened.”

This is a developing story.