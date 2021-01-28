Fallen trees, flooded roads, as storm moves through Fresno

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Heavy rain, fallen trees, streets covered with water: road crews in Fresno had a busy day Thursday.

Early in the morning, a large tree fell into the street outside a home on Christmas Tree Lane.

“We didn’t hear it. We just woke up and we saw the flashing lights… So we went out to see what happened, and there was a tree down,” said the homeowner Irene Wiegand.

Later in the afternoon, another tree fell on Ashlan Avenue, near Moroa Avenue, blocking the road. The California Highway Patrol had the area closed off as crews worked to clean it up. The storm also brought some light flooding.

Peter Sanchez, interim general manager of the Fresno-Metropolitan Flood Control District, said on Wednesday they were going around Fresno and Clovis checking ponding basins and preparing for the storm.

“Checking the basin levels, checking the electric pumps, making sure the inlets are clear as they drive around town, and we mobilize portable pumps when needed,” said Sanchez.

On Thursday, law enforcement urged drivers to slow down, as a layer of water covered the road on Fowler Avenue, near Floridora Avenue.

“Drivers should also be cautious of driving in intersections if they see it being deep,” said Sanchez. “They should just turn around and not try to go through it because there are some areas of Fresno that might have pooled water that’s deep enough to flood a car out.”