TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- Tulare County health officials on Thursday reported the first child death due to complications from COVID-19 in the county.

The child contracted the coronavirus then developed multisymptom inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), according to the county Health and Human Services Agency. Many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been around someone with the virus.