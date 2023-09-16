PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two Porterville firefighters who were killed while battling the Porterville library fire in 2020 were honored on Saturday at the International Firefighters Memorial Service in Colorado Springs.

Cpt. Ray Figueroa, 25, and Firefighter Patrick Jones, 25, died on February 18, 2020, after a fire started inside the Porterville library.

The memorial in Colorado Springs follows a memorial to the two firefighters unveiled in Porterville earlier this year – a “Jones” brand hydrant and a fig tree (to represent the two firefighters).

Ray Figueroa’s father Ramon spoke with anchor Mederios Babb about the event after both families had arrived in Colorado on Friday.