Fallen Porterville fire captain to be laid to rest Tuesday

DELANO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Funeral arrangements for the Porterville fire captain killed in a library fire were announced Friday, according to the Delano Police Department.

A church service for Capt. Ray Figueroa will begin on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Delano, with a procession following to the North Kern Cemetery, the Police Department said.

In speaking directly to the family, this is the only public event planned in Delano to honor Figueroa, the department added.

RELATED: ‘He died a hero’: Friends remember the firefighters who rushed into the Porterville library fire

The Police Department expects the funeral to be widely attended by firefighters from throughout the state, community members along with immediate family.

The department added that it is in the initial planning stages to handle the increased volume of traffic expected to impact the northern Kern County town on Tuesday.

Figueroa, 35, died in the fire alongside fellow Porterville firefighter Patrick Jones, 25, on Feb. 18. Two teenagers were arrested in connection with the library fire.

No other details were available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.