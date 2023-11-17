MADERA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Pet registration and fall “pawtraits” will be available by Madera Police and the city of Madera on Saturday.

The Madera Police Department encourages all to bring their pets to meet animal control officers and take a harvest photo, along with entering to win a pet gift basket.

Organizers say the city of Madera pet registration will be available for:

A one-year license includes the price of $8 if spayed and neutered, and $50 if not spayed and neutered.

A three-year license includes the prices of $17 if spayed and neutered, and $150 if not spayed and neutered.

Madera police officers encourage residents to make sure to bring a copy of their K9’s current rabies vaccination record from the vet. If their dog is spayed and neutered, organizers say to provide a certificate from the vet to receive a discount on the registration fees.

This event will be held on Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the dog park at Rotary Park on 930 N. Gateway Drive.