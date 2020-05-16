Fall semester plans for Fresno State now being figured out

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The California State University system has taken a financial hit following the coronavirus pandemic. Fresno State has reported a $13 million loss in revenue for the current fiscal year.

A statement by the Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs reads in part “our Fall 2020 planning task force, which includes students, faculty and staff is considering two planning scenarios for Fall 2020.”

Kenneth Ternate is the Coordinator of the Dog Days Orientation program. He said they were planning on doing their orientation virtual since the beginning of the year.

“Even though on the virtual Dog Days it’s really just advising,” said Ternate. “However, the one presentation we are still including is student involvement and that office.”

Ternate said they will now be helping first-year college students and transfer students pick out their classes through Zoom meetings – rather than in person.

“Then throughout the summer June and July on their actual virtual Dog Day it will be just advising,” said Ternate. “So, we know there is a challenge.”

Ternate said during Dog Days orientation leaders try and get students involved in clubs, sports, and hobbies.

But, since it’s still unclear what student involvement will look like they Dog Days Orientation leaders will just be sticking to academic success until the Fresno State task force comes up with an action plan.

The Fresno State planning task-force is expected to present their recommendation to Fresno State President Castro to safely move forward with academic and student life on May 22.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.