Fake lawyer in Merced County arrested, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man accused of practicing law without a license in Merced County was arrested in Fresno Wednesday, deputies say.

According to investigators from the Merced County Sherriff’s office, on Nov. 10 detectives became aware of Richard Gilpatrick who they said was “attempting to pass himself off as an Attorney at the Merced County Superior Courthouse.”

Investigators say Gilpatrick goes by the alias Richard Richardson or Richy Richardson.

Detectives say Gilpatrick was using a California bar card assigned to an attorney who had died. Investigators determined that Gilpatrick does not have a valid license to practice law in California.

On Wednesday, investigators located Gilpatrick in Fresno and arrested him. Gilpatrick will be booked into the Merced County Jail on charges of practicing law without a license, petty theft with priors, forgery, and theft by false pretenses.

Detectives have identified victims who had received attorney services from Gilpatrick and believe there could be more victims. Anyone with more information is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at (209) 385-7472.