Faculty, staff and students will be required to be vaccinated to come back to Fresno State campus, CSU says

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Faculty, staff, and students will be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 when the Fall 2021 term starts at California State University schools, including Fresno State.

“The current surge in COVID cases due to the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant is an alarming new factor that we must consider as we look to maintain the health and well-being of students, employees and visitors to our campuses this fall,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro. “Receiving a COVID vaccine continues to be the best way to mitigate the spread of the virus. We urge all members of the CSU community to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and announcing this requirement now allows members of the CSU community to receive multiple doses of a vaccine as we head into the beginning of the fall term.”

According to the news release, virtual courses will be available for students who do not want to come to campus during the fall.

The CSU’s COVID-19 vaccination policy will allow students and employees to seek medical and religious exemptions.

A final policy is expected to be shared in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com