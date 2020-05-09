Face masks required at Fresno County’s courthouses starting Monday

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Face masks are now a requirement for anyone entering a Fresno County courthouse, according to court officials.

According to a statement sent out Friday, the policy begins when court business resumes Monday. Anyone failing to wear a mask will not be allowed inside any Fresno County courthouses.

Court officials say the policy is consistent with recommendations from the CDC and Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Additionally, court officials say the B.F. Sisk Courthouse will resume limited operations on Monday following the facility’s temporary closure.

