‘Face the Nation’ host Margaret Brennan slated to speak at Fresno State in March

FILE – In this April 6, 2016 file photo, CBS News correspondent Margaret Brennan arrives at the 7th Annual Women in the World Summit opening night in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Margaret Brennan, the senior foreign affairs correspondent for CBS News and moderator of “Face the Nation,” is slated to speak at Fresno State’s Save Mart Center in March as part of a university lecture series.

Brennan is scheduled to speak March 17 as part of University President Joseph Castro’s lecture series, said Jim Boren, executive director of Fresno State Institute for Media and Public Trust, in an announcement through Twitter.

Brennan first joined CBS News as a State Department correspondent in 2012 and has been the moderator for “Face the Nation” since 2016.

