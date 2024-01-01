FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The FAB nightclub in Fresno made its last call on New Year’s Eve, closing, its doors after ringing in 2024.

The nightclub posted an announcement on Instagram on Dec. 18, 2023, stating their gratitude towards the people who supported them.

We are eternally grateful for all your support during these last 8 years and hope you all come celebrate with us for that last time on NYE Sunday Dec. 31st. FAB Fresno.

On Monday, the nightclub made an Instagram post featuring an image with black background saying “Thee End.”

The Fresno nightclub has held its spot in the Tower District for eight years. As of Jan. 1, owners have not said why they decided to close the club.