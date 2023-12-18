FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – FAB nightclub located at the Tower District in Fresno is closing, the business announced on Monday.

The nightclub posted this announcement on Instagram, with the caption saying:

“It is with heavy heart and eternal gratitude that we inform you all that FAB Fresno will be shuttering its doors and our last day open will be Sunday December 31st for New Years Eve.” FAB FRESNO

Continuing on the Instagram post the nightclub gives their appreciation towards their community by adding:

“We thank you all so much for the amazing eight years and hope you join us for the next two weekends to say good bye. Much love and stay fabulous” FAB FRESNO

The queer nightclub has held its spot in Tower District for eight years.

The last day to enjoy the nightclub is on Dec. 31. as the FAB will close its doors on Jan 1. 2024.