FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – An Air National Guard fighter jet made an emergency landing at the Fresno International Airport after an in-flight emergency around 10:00 a.m Thursday morning, according to 144th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office.

Officials with the 144th Fighter Wing say an F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet assigned to the 144th Fighter Wing declared an in-flight emergency during a morning training mission.

The emergency was declared after an uncommanded fuel venting while in flight. The pilot and aircraft returned to base safely, says the Fighter Wing.

Officials say the venting presented “no substantial hazard” to the local population. There was no impact on passenger flight operations at FYI, according to the airport although the incident did require the temporary closure of one runway.