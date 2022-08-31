CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The heat wave is causing many events to be canceled around the Central Valley.

The popular ApCal Rock ‘N Ranch announced today through their social media that their event for this Saturday has been canceled due to the extreme heat. The post goes on to say that all tickets and VIP tables would be refunded. The classic rock night was going to feature Hard Days Night, a Beatles tribute band, and Dawny Reb Ban.

The Sanger Chamber of Commerce announced on social media that they are canceling their street fair and farmers market that was going to feature a Vegas theme. It was to feature live music by Lady and the Tramps as well as an Elvis impersonator.

The City of Hanford also announced on their social media accounts that their Thursday Night Market Place has been canceled due to the extreme heat.

With the excessive heat warning being extended through Wednesday of next week, be on the lookout for more events possibly either canceling or rescheduling due to the dangerous temperatures.