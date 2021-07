CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -The Old Town Clovis Farmers Market has been canceled Friday due to extreme heat and air quality concerns.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 110 degrees on Friday – and 112 and 113 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Although the Friday Farmers Market is canceled, officials say the weekly Saturday morning market will be open and stocked with fresh fruits, vegetables, and more for the public to enjoy.