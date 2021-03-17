Extra patrols in Fresno looking out for drunk drivers on St. Patrick’s Day

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno’s law enforcement was out in full force on St. Patrick’s Day looking for impaired drivers on the road.

According to the California Highway Patrol, there were around 60 DUI arrests across the state on St. Patrick’s Day 2020.

“We know that St. Patrick’s Day is a very popular time for people to celebrate,” said Fresno Police Lt. Rob Beckwith.

While Beckwith said he wants people to enjoy themselves, he reminded people of the dangers of getting behind the wheel drunk.

“Impaired driving can lead to fatal consequences,” he said. “Secondly the costs that are involved, a single drinking under the influence can cost a person upwards of $15,000.”

CHP Officer Mike Salas said around two dozen extra officers are on the lookout for drivers who are speeding or driving recklessly.

“Last year nationwide there were over 300 people that were killed as a result of impaired driving,” said Salas. “So again, we are just trying to lower those statistics and make sure everyone enjoys themselves this St. Patrick’s Day but also makes it home safe.”

The extra patrols will continue throughout the week and into the weekend.