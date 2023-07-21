CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Kids took over Bloom Flower Lounge in Old Town Clovis today, to help make floral bouquets for residents at Carmel Village Memory Care.

Lisa Sill, the owner of Bloom Flower Lounge, operates a non-profit called Blooms Repurposed Bouquets as well which is also known as “BRB.”

“And what we do is take event florals and bring them into the shop and we have volunteers that will repurpose them and we will usually take them to nursing homes,” said Sill.

For Sill, starting “BRB” was a way to honor her mother and grandfather.

“My grandfather and my mom both suffered from Alzheimer’s and so that’s really close to home for me and my family,” said Sill.

The non-profit relies on donations and receives flowers from events once they are over, such as weddings, retirement parties, and graduations.

“I think it’s a great way to communicate and express joy and love for those who can’t communicate anymore, so that’s really the purpose behind BRB,” said Sill.

Today, Bloom Flower Lounge partnered with the San Joaquin Flower Collective to host Kids Kindness Day.

“We do have extra blooms sometimes so what better way to get our kids involved and share those with the nursing home later on,” said Natalie Geehr, Founder of the San Joaquin Flower Collective.

The collective donated a large variety of flowers from nine different local growers here in the central valley who belong to the San Joaquin Flower Collective.

The kids who showed up on Friday brought a mason jar from home and made a unique bouquet along with a handwritten note of encouragement.

The kids then took the flowers and gave them to those living at Carmel Village Memory Center.

“It’s always important to teach our kids really young the importance of giving back so the ability to have them come in here and put something together for someone else, and then deliver it in person is really powerful,” said Geehr.

For more information on how you can donate flowers from your event or get involved, you can click here.