FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Fire crews battled a large commercial fire early Friday morning in central Fresno.

The fire started around 3 a.m. near Ashlan Avenue and Fresno Street.

Fresno Fire said there was a large explosion and the roof collapsed of a commercial building, knocking a firefighter to the ground. He was not injured. One family had to be evacuated because their house was too close to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.