FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As temperatures climb in the valley, more people are turning down their thermostats. However, experts say the more an air conditioning unit runs, the more likely it is to break down.

Steve Plescia General Manager of Albritten Plumbing Heating and Cooling says their phones are ringing off the hook.

“As the heat rises it becomes more front of mind for people whose systems are marginal at best,” said Plescia.

And it could take more than a day for a technician to get to your home.

“Right now, it’s probably about 72 hours when demand gets high, we have about 30 technicians, but it could take a while,” Plescia continued.

Each technician averages three to four calls a day. They are limited due to the scorching heat.

The company says it takes steps to make sure its workers stay safe while out on the job.

“Heavy water consumption is one of them. We make them take frequent breaks, we monitor them by phone and call the supervisors to go out and make sure they are okay,” said Plescia.

He says there are steps you can take to extend the life of your A/C unit.

“Pay attention to how long it’s running how hard it’s working how, long it takes to cool down. You should always have it serviced that’s the best way to handle it” said Plescia.

Experts say you should have your A/C serviced twice a year once in the summer and once in the winter.