Exeter Police pleading community to come forward to solve homicide

Exeter's top cop said he's already reached out to other Tulare County agencies to solve this

EXETER, California (KGPE) — A man shot in front of his own home has Exeter Police investigators busy and whoever did this is still on the loose.

In a press release, police said it happened at a home off Filbert Road near Maple Street around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Raymond Hernandez, 58, was standing in front of his home when a car pulled up in the front.

Someone in the car started to shoot, hitting Hernandez multiple times.

Arriving officers found people trying to help him. He was then taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Exeter Police Chief John Hall said a big challenge for the investigation is the time when this crime happened.

“Since it’s night, you always tend to have fewer people that are out on the streets — so you don’t have as many witnesses that you might have otherwise during the day,” He said.

Hall said the witnesses they’ve talked to so far have helped investigators get the gears in motion, but he said he knows there’s more out there.

“In any type of case, it’s always important to have the assistance of the community…we need to get that information and cooperation from them,” Hall said.

Throughout the day, Hernandez’s family and friends gathered at his home. Meanwhile, next door, you can still see where the gunfire hit a neighboring home twice. One of the bullets went through the home’s bathroom window, where a man was standing less than a foot away.

That man did get minor injuries after getting hit by shards of glass from the broken window. However, he declined medical attention, according to police.

Hall said other agencies have been contacted to crack the case.

“This is one of those things in Tulare County. It’s not always just one agency that’s working it. We have a great working relationship with other agencies in this county,” he said. “We’re working with all of them to solve this.”

If you know anything about this, you can call Sgt. Brett Inglehart or Det. Paul Walker. You can reach them at 559-733-6218 or 559-592-3103. You can remain anonymous.

