Exeter Police Officer murder trial hears more on the relationship with his alleged killer

VISALIA, California (KSEE) – The murder trial for an Exeter Police Officer Daniel Green continued on Tuesday with his ex-wife, Erika Sandoval, on the stand.

Last week, the 33-year-old testified she shot and killed Green in 2015. Sandoval said she did it out of fear. Prosecuting Attorney David Alavezos argued otherwise and brought up that Sandoval had viewed a picture of Green with his new girlfriend the same week he was killed.

“How did it make you feel to see that picture?” said David Alavezos.

“No particular way,” said Sandoval. “I was just seeing, who ***** was going to potentially be around. It didn’t bother me. It isn’t the first time I have seen him with a girl or posted with a girl.”

Almost 5 years ago, Sandoval told detectives she went to Green’s home on February 6th because she was concerned he was with a new girlfriend.

However, in her testimony in 2019, she said it was a lie and was in a dazed mindset.

“I thought he wasn’t going to go to work out and I thought he was actually going to go with that girl ******. So I wanted to check if he was home,” said Alavezos as he read a transcript from Sandoval’s 2015 audio confession.

“Yes, I did state that but it was not true,” said Sandoval in court on Tuesday. “But it was not true. I was just throwing things out there.”

Alavezos then showed the guns Sandoval said she ditched on the side of the road after the murder, both of which were taken from Green’s home.

Later, Alavezos then began to question her about her second confession, when she stated she did go to Green’s home and stated someone else shot him.

“Yes,” testified Sandoval. “Like I said I lied. I was scared and I didn’t want to get caught.”

The case was originally supposed to wrap up at the end of the week but will be extended until next week.

