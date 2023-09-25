EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Packaging company Sonocco announced the closure of their Exeter plant on September 18, causing the loss of over 300 jobs.

Sonocco officials say they made the difficult decision to close their Exeter facility as part of their ongoing operational improvement programs, in which they continue to evaluate their manufacturing footprint “based on long-term economic viability and the ability to cost-effectively serve our customers.”

The closure of the Exeder plant will affect approximately 315 employees, company officials say.

Officials with the plant say they will be providing their employees with outplacement assistance.

Sonocco is a packaging company that packages food to healthcare supplies, according to their website.