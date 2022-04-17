Prove it or else! The city of Fresno issued Granite Park operator Terence Frazier a Friday deadline to obtain the proper liability insurance to keep the city protected if something bad should happen. As of Friday, Frazier and his non-profit Central Valley Community Sports Foundation did not provide any new documents showing the park has the updated insurance for alcohol sales. The city has threatened to take legal action if alcohol sales continued without the proper coverage. The city claims they could be on the hook for millions if something happens, which would ultimately be paid out from taxpayer money. Fresno city council member Mike Karbassi, who has been at the center of the controversy revolving around the park, joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters on what the city plans to do, and new details into a $1.5 million dollar loan that CVCSF defaulted on.